Moldova's Election Turmoil: Exclusions Amid Russian Interference Concerns
Moldova's Central Electoral Commission barred the pro-Russian Greater Moldova party from elections due to suspected illegal financing. This decision, made before the parliamentary vote, reflects concerns over potential Russian interference in Moldova's politics and the country's EU aspirations. The ruling PAS may face new challenges due to rising opposition.
- Moldova
Moldova's Central Electoral Commission has disqualified the pro-Russian Greater Moldova party from participating in the parliamentary elections scheduled for Sunday, citing suspicions of illegal financing and foreign funding.
The decision highlights growing concerns about Russian interference in Moldova's politics and could impact the country's aspirations to join the European Union.
Officials suggest Greater Moldova acted as a successor to a previously outlawed party linked to pro-Russian tycoon Ilan Shor, adding complexity to the election's outcome as the pro-European PAS faces challenges over economic issues.
