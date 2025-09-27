Left Menu

Moldova's Election Turmoil: Exclusions Amid Russian Interference Concerns

Moldova's Central Electoral Commission barred the pro-Russian Greater Moldova party from elections due to suspected illegal financing. This decision, made before the parliamentary vote, reflects concerns over potential Russian interference in Moldova's politics and the country's EU aspirations. The ruling PAS may face new challenges due to rising opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:50 IST
Moldova's Election Turmoil: Exclusions Amid Russian Interference Concerns
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Moldova's Central Electoral Commission has disqualified the pro-Russian Greater Moldova party from participating in the parliamentary elections scheduled for Sunday, citing suspicions of illegal financing and foreign funding.

The decision highlights growing concerns about Russian interference in Moldova's politics and could impact the country's aspirations to join the European Union.

Officials suggest Greater Moldova acted as a successor to a previously outlawed party linked to pro-Russian tycoon Ilan Shor, adding complexity to the election's outcome as the pro-European PAS faces challenges over economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Women's Health: Goa's Success with 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar'

Empowering Women's Health: Goa's Success with 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar'

 India
2
Sharmila Criticizes Naidu's Temple Construction in Dalit Colonies

Sharmila Criticizes Naidu's Temple Construction in Dalit Colonies

 India
3
Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

 India
4
Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025