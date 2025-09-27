Moldova's Election Turmoil: Exclusions Amid Russian Interference Concerns

Moldova's Central Electoral Commission has disqualified the pro-Russian Greater Moldova party from participating in the parliamentary elections scheduled for Sunday, citing suspicions of illegal financing and foreign funding.

The decision highlights growing concerns about Russian interference in Moldova's politics and could impact the country's aspirations to join the European Union.

Officials suggest Greater Moldova acted as a successor to a previously outlawed party linked to pro-Russian tycoon Ilan Shor, adding complexity to the election's outcome as the pro-European PAS faces challenges over economic issues.

