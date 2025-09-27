Left Menu

Congress Condemns Arrest of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Under NSA

Congress leader Shama Mohamed criticized the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, calling it unfair and undemocratic. Meanwhile, Ladakh police allege his involvement in inciting violence. The controversy ensues as calls for Wangchuk's release continue amid heightened tensions in Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:05 IST
Congress leader Shama Mohamed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, Congress leader Shama Mohamed denounced the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), demanding his immediate release and labeling the detention as both unfair and undemocratic. Speaking to ANI, the Congress spokesperson argued that Wangchuk's arrest contradicts democratic principles.

Shama Mohamed stated, "In a democracy, if people protest, implementing the National Security Act is not justified. The arrest of Sonam Wangchuk is unfair and undemocratic." She criticized the central government's handling of the situation, particularly its unfulfilled promises during the last panchayat elections.

Contrarily, Ladakh's Director General of Police, SD Singh Jamwal, alleged at a Leh press conference that speeches by so-called environmental activists, including Wangchuk, incited the September 24 violence, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries. These allegations have led to FIRs and Wangchuk's detention in Jodhpur Central Jail, while debates on his arrest continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

