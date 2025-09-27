Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Session Scheduled for October

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to convene next month, according to an announcement made by the assembly secretariat.

The session, scheduled for October 23 at 10 a.m. in Srinagar, has been summoned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha under the powers granted by the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The assembly secretariat has called on all assembly members to make the necessary arrangements to attend the forthcoming session on the specified date and time.

