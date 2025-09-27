Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Session Scheduled for October
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will convene on October 23, 2025, per an order by LG Manoj Sinha. Members are urged to attend the assembly session in Srinagar, as announced by the assembly secretariat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to convene next month, according to an announcement made by the assembly secretariat.
The session, scheduled for October 23 at 10 a.m. in Srinagar, has been summoned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha under the powers granted by the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.
The assembly secretariat has called on all assembly members to make the necessary arrangements to attend the forthcoming session on the specified date and time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Assembly
- Session
- October
- Manoj Sinha
- Srinagar
- Legislative
- Summon
- Secretariat
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Social Grants to Increase by R10 from October 2025, Confirms SASSA
Grand Opening of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Complex Set for October
Legal Battle Continues: Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Case Set for October 28 Hearing
Govt to borrow Rs 6.77 lakh crore in October-March period of current fiscal: FinMin.
Vodafone Idea's Plea for AGR Relief Set for October 6 Hearing