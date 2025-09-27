Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of protests related to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. He condemned police actions, accusing them of inciting fear and dividing communities. Azmi argued for peaceful resolution, while authorities reported arrests and violence during the protests in Bareilly.

27-09-2025
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi has strongly condemned the Uttar Pradesh government's response to the protests in Bareilly surrounding the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Azmi criticized the police for allegedly abusing their power and instilling fear rather than ensuring the protection of constitutional rights.

"There is 'Gunda Raj' and Mafia Raj in Uttar Pradesh. The Constitution holds no value there," stated Azmi, accusing the state police of overreach. The controversy reportedly started when Muslims participated in 'Eid Milad un Nabi' by writing 'I Love Mohammad,' leading to an FIR against 25 individuals.

Azmi urged for a peaceful resolution, accusing authorities of inciting division between communities. He condemned the use of force by the police, calling for legal action against such measures. Meanwhile, protests in Bareilly turned violent with stone-pelting incidents, prompting police to resort to a lathi charge and detain several protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

