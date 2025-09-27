Hagrama Mohilary Leads BPF to Victory in Bodoland Territorial Council

In a resounding victory, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) clinched 28 of the 40 seats in the recent Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, with Hagrama Mohilary being unanimously chosen as the leader. This decision came during the first meeting of the party's Policy Making Body.

The BPF's landslide win overshadowed coalition partners UPPL and BJP, who secured 9 and 7 seats, respectively. Rihon Daimari was nominated as deputy leader, while Derhasat Basumatary was appointed as the party's chief whip within the BTC.

The new administration aims to hold the swearing-in ceremony on October 3 in Kokrajhar, with plans to invite key political figures, including the Governor and Chief Minister. Mohilary emphasized the importance of keeping campaign promises and securing cross-party support for the region's development.