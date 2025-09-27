BJP's Door-to-Door Campaign Gains Momentum in Bihar
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan kicked off the BJP's door-to-door election campaign in Patna, expressing optimism for the NDA's success. Accompanied by prominent party leaders, Pradhan engaged with residents, citing the strong governance in Bihar as key to securing a decisive electoral mandate.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spearheaded the BJP's door-to-door election campaign in Patna on Saturday, marking a significant push for voter engagement ahead of the elections.
Accompanied by Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha, Pradhan toured various locations in the Digha assembly constituency, including Adarsh Chowk and Western Patel Nagar.
He expressed confidence in securing a resounding mandate for the NDA, asserting that the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resonates with the people of Bihar.
