BJP's Door-to-Door Campaign Gains Momentum in Bihar

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spearheaded the BJP's door-to-door election campaign in Patna on Saturday, marking a significant push for voter engagement ahead of the elections.

Accompanied by Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha, Pradhan toured various locations in the Digha assembly constituency, including Adarsh Chowk and Western Patel Nagar.

He expressed confidence in securing a resounding mandate for the NDA, asserting that the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resonates with the people of Bihar.