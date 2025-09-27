Left Menu

Russia's Stand: Defending Against Perceived Threats

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured global leaders that Russia harbors no intention to strike Europe but vowed a strong retaliation against any aggression. Recent unauthorized flights into NATO airspace attributed to Russia, and Belarus claims, have heightened tensions, yet Russia contends it's the one facing threats.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed world leaders Saturday, declaring that Russia does not intend to attack European nations. His statement comes amidst heightened tensions in Europe due to unauthorized flights into NATO airspace, which have been blamed on Russia.

Recent incidents, including NATO jets downing drones over Poland and alleged Russian fighter jets entering Estonian airspace, have intensified alarm across the continent. However, Russia has denied these allegations, with Moscow and its ally Belarus attributing the drones' deviation to Ukrainian interference.

Lavrov emphasized that any aggression towards Russia would elicit a firm response, reinforcing that while Russia claims no aggressive intent towards Europe, it feels increasingly threatened by external provocations.

