Kerala Opposition Criticizes Inaction on Threat to Rahul Gandhi

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, criticized the state government for not taking action against an ex-ABVP leader who threatened Rahul Gandhi. He suggested an alliance between the CPI(M) and BJP as the cause. Rahul Gandhi remains undeterred by threats.

Updated: 27-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:15 IST
Leader
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan reprimanded the state government for its inaction against former ABVP leader Printu Mahadev, who allegedly threatened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a television discussion.

Satheesan described Mahadev as a 'follower of Nathuram Godse' and expressed shock over the lack of governmental response. He alleged a covert agreement between the state government and the BJP as reasons for the inaction.

Congress leaders have called for immediate legal action, dismissing intimidation attempts against Gandhi, who remains resilient in his fight against communalism and fascism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

