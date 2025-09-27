Kerala Opposition Criticizes Inaction on Threat to Rahul Gandhi

In Kerala, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan reprimanded the state government for its inaction against former ABVP leader Printu Mahadev, who allegedly threatened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a television discussion.

Satheesan described Mahadev as a 'follower of Nathuram Godse' and expressed shock over the lack of governmental response. He alleged a covert agreement between the state government and the BJP as reasons for the inaction.

Congress leaders have called for immediate legal action, dismissing intimidation attempts against Gandhi, who remains resilient in his fight against communalism and fascism.

