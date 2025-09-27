Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally: 29 Dead in Chaotic Stampede

In a tragic turn of events, a rally hosted by actor-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, witnessed a deadly stampede that claimed 29 lives on Saturday. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian reported the casualties, with over 45 individuals currently undergoing medical treatment for related injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing his deep sorrow and wishing strength to those affected. Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin convened a meeting with top state officials to address the urgent situation and ensure relief efforts are efficiently deployed.

During the event, Vijay interrupted his speech upon realizing the gravity of the situation when attendees began fainting. He called for immediate assistance, urging ambulances and distributing water bottles, but ultimately chose to conclude his address after sensing the crowd's distress.