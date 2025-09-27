BPF Triumphs Against BJP in BTC Elections Amid Political Tension
The BTC election results in Assam marked a significant setback for the BJP government, with the BPF gaining a decisive victory. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized the BJP's performance under the current chief minister, attributing the defeat to weakened partnerships and increased local interactions.
The results of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections delivered a surprising blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) securing a victory with 28 out of 40 seats.
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi asserted that the BTC election results signified a rejection of the ruling BJP government, marking a considerable decrease from previous successes in 2020 when Sarbananda Sonowal was at the helm.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the narrow losses in key constituencies and mentioned that external factors influenced the outcomes. Meanwhile, the BJP's ally, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), also underperformed compared to past results.
