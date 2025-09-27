Left Menu

BPF Triumphs Against BJP in BTC Elections Amid Political Tension

The BTC election results in Assam marked a significant setback for the BJP government, with the BPF gaining a decisive victory. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized the BJP's performance under the current chief minister, attributing the defeat to weakened partnerships and increased local interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:36 IST
BPF Triumphs Against BJP in BTC Elections Amid Political Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The results of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections delivered a surprising blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) securing a victory with 28 out of 40 seats.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi asserted that the BTC election results signified a rejection of the ruling BJP government, marking a considerable decrease from previous successes in 2020 when Sarbananda Sonowal was at the helm.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the narrow losses in key constituencies and mentioned that external factors influenced the outcomes. Meanwhile, the BJP's ally, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), also underperformed compared to past results.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

 Global
2
Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

 Global
3
Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

 India
4
Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in Rugby Championship

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in R...

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025