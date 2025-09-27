Left Menu

Uproar in Ladakh: Climate Activist's Detention Sparks Outrage

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary condemns the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk as a mockery of democracy. Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act following violent protests for Ladakh statehood, resulting in casualties. Choudhary and Congress leaders criticize BJP's failure to address Ladakhi grievances.

Updated: 27-09-2025 22:41 IST
The recent arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been labeled a grave injustice by Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. Speaking out against the detention, Choudhary described it as a mockery of democracy, considering Wangchuk's detainment occurred under the National Security Act amidst protests demanding statehood for Ladakh.

The violent demonstrations, which tragically resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries, were met with harsh criticism from regional political figures. Choudhary questioned the arrest priorities, suggesting those responsible for arson should have been targeted instead of Wangchuk, who was merely addressing environmental and public issues.

Raman Bhalla, J&K Congress working president, criticized the BJP for their handling of the Leh situation and accused the party of ignoring peaceful demands for meaningful dialogue over five years. The Congress party condemned the violence and demanded a judicial probe for justice, urging adherence to Gandhian principles for further protests.

