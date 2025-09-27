Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede in Tamil Nadu, which resulted in the death of 29 people and left over 45 injured. This unfortunate incident occurred during a rally by the actor-politician Vijay, prompting condolences and prayers for the victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has voiced her heartfelt sorrow and extended her condolences in the wake of a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu. During a rally hosted by actor-politician Vijay in Karur, a stampede-like scenario resulted in the unfortunate loss of 29 lives.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed the grim figures, stating that 29 individuals were brought dead to local hospitals, while over 45 are currently receiving treatment for injuries.

In a social media post, President Murmu conveyed her deep sadness and offered her prayers for the swift recovery of those still battling their injuries. She reiterated her solidarity with the grieving families affected by this calamity.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

 Global
3
India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

 Global
4
Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government

Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Gov...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025