Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives

President Droupadi Murmu has voiced her heartfelt sorrow and extended her condolences in the wake of a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu. During a rally hosted by actor-politician Vijay in Karur, a stampede-like scenario resulted in the unfortunate loss of 29 lives.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed the grim figures, stating that 29 individuals were brought dead to local hospitals, while over 45 are currently receiving treatment for injuries.

In a social media post, President Murmu conveyed her deep sadness and offered her prayers for the swift recovery of those still battling their injuries. She reiterated her solidarity with the grieving families affected by this calamity.