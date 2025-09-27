Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives
President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede in Tamil Nadu, which resulted in the death of 29 people and left over 45 injured. This unfortunate incident occurred during a rally by the actor-politician Vijay, prompting condolences and prayers for the victims and their families.
President Droupadi Murmu has voiced her heartfelt sorrow and extended her condolences in the wake of a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu. During a rally hosted by actor-politician Vijay in Karur, a stampede-like scenario resulted in the unfortunate loss of 29 lives.
State Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed the grim figures, stating that 29 individuals were brought dead to local hospitals, while over 45 are currently receiving treatment for injuries.
In a social media post, President Murmu conveyed her deep sadness and offered her prayers for the swift recovery of those still battling their injuries. She reiterated her solidarity with the grieving families affected by this calamity.
