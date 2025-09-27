Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally: Stampede in Karur
A deadly stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur resulted in 29 deaths. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Tamil Nadu of central assistance and requested a detailed report on the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:05 IST
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached out to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin to assess the aftermath of a deadly stampede in Karur.
The incident took place during actor-politician Vijay's rally, resulting in at least 29 fatalities, according to sources.
The Union home ministry has demanded a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government on the circumstances surrounding the stampede and the actions taken for rescue and medical assistance, sources reported.
