Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally: Stampede in Karur

A deadly stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur resulted in 29 deaths. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Tamil Nadu of central assistance and requested a detailed report on the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally: Stampede in Karur
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached out to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin to assess the aftermath of a deadly stampede in Karur.

The incident took place during actor-politician Vijay's rally, resulting in at least 29 fatalities, according to sources.

The Union home ministry has demanded a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government on the circumstances surrounding the stampede and the actions taken for rescue and medical assistance, sources reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

 Global
3
India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

 Global
4
Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government

Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Gov...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025