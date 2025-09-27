Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally: Stampede in Karur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached out to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin to assess the aftermath of a deadly stampede in Karur.

The incident took place during actor-politician Vijay's rally, resulting in at least 29 fatalities, according to sources.

The Union home ministry has demanded a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government on the circumstances surrounding the stampede and the actions taken for rescue and medical assistance, sources reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)