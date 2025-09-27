Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Vijay's Rally Claims 36 Lives

A stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the deaths of 36 people, including eight children and 16 women. The incident triggered a Commission of Inquiry and a response from state and central officials to aid the affected families and investigate the causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede occurred during a rally by actor-politician Vijay in Karur, leading to the loss of 36 lives, including eight children, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

In the aftermath, the state announced a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the cause, led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan. Central and state officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have engaged with local authorities to address the situation and provide necessary support.

Immediate relief measures, including compensation for the victims' families, have been declared. Prominent figures like President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi extended their condolences, highlighting the widespread impact and somber atmosphere following the incident.

