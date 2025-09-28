Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

A rally led by Tamil actor and politician Vijay turned tragic when a stampede resulted in at least 36 deaths and over 50 injuries in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The event highlights ongoing safety challenges as Vijay pulls large crowds, despite restrictions and previous incidents. Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced compensation and an inquiry.

Updated: 28-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:13 IST
A political rally led by popular Tamil actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, ended in tragedy with at least 36 people dead and over 50 injured in a stampede on Saturday. Among the deceased were eight children and 16 women, as confirmed by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The rally, organized by Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, saw an overwhelming turnout, despite police-imposed restrictions. Vijay's parties have been marked by massive crowds ever since he launched his political party in 2024, posing safety challenges. Videos captured the actor throwing water bottles to distressed supporters and requesting police intervention when the crowd became unmanageable.

Chief Minister Stalin announced compensation for victims' families and launched an inquiry into the incident. This tragic event highlights recurrent safety concerns attributed to large gatherings at Vijay's rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences for the unfortunate incident on social media.

