Iran's Worsening Crisis: Sanctions, Inflation, and Unrest

Sanctions on Iran reimposed by the UN, targeting its nuclear program, exacerbate the nation's economic turmoil. As Iran's rial hits a record low, inflation skyrockets, leading to rising food prices. Fears grow of potential military conflict and internal repression, adding to the nation's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 05:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Nations has reimposed sanctions on Iran concerning its nuclear program, effectively tightening the economic stranglehold on the nation as its citizens grapple with skyrocketing inflation and food shortages.

The sanctions, enforced under the 'snapback' mechanism from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, freeze Iranian assets, halt arms trades, and penalize Iran's ballistic missile development. This comes as Iran's economy struggles, further compounded by the rial's record low and escalating food costs.

Fears are growing over potential conflict with Israel and the US, as well as possible internal repression. This latest development has stirred a wave of concern among Iranian citizens over their futures amidst an uncertain geopolitical climate.

