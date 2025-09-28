Iran's Worsening Crisis: Sanctions, Inflation, and Unrest

The United Nations has reimposed sanctions on Iran concerning its nuclear program, effectively tightening the economic stranglehold on the nation as its citizens grapple with skyrocketing inflation and food shortages.

The sanctions, enforced under the 'snapback' mechanism from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, freeze Iranian assets, halt arms trades, and penalize Iran's ballistic missile development. This comes as Iran's economy struggles, further compounded by the rial's record low and escalating food costs.

Fears are growing over potential conflict with Israel and the US, as well as possible internal repression. This latest development has stirred a wave of concern among Iranian citizens over their futures amidst an uncertain geopolitical climate.