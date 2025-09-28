Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan Gears Up for Bihar Elections

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, designated as the BJP's in charge for the Bihar elections, met with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a courtesy call. Accompanied by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Pradhan has engaged in extensive campaign activities, including a door-to-door outreach in Digha, Patna.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, assigned as the BJP's lead for the Bihar assembly elections, convened with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a move signaling political strategy discussions. The meeting took place at the CM's residence, highlighting the significance of collaboration between the two parties.

Accompanying Pradhan was Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, underscoring BJP's keen focus on strengthening alliances ahead of the polls. Present also was Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U) working national president, reiterating the collaborative spirit between party factions.

This strategic rendezvous follows a robust campaign effort by Pradhan, who has been actively involved in engaging with constituents through door-to-door campaigns, notably targeting the sizeable Digha assembly segment in the state capital, Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

