Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced relief efforts for flood-hit farmers in Marathwada, promising swift compensation. At a Navi Mumbai rally, Shinde criticized pre-2014 governments for negligence and highlighted developments under PM Modi. He urged Shiv Sena's win in upcoming civic polls, boosted by new members' induction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:05 IST
In response to devastating floods in the Marathwada region, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged immediate relief and rapid disbursement of compensation to affected farmers. Speaking at a rally in Navi Mumbai, Shinde reassured the public of the government's commitment to aiding those impacted by the relentless rains.

According to Shinde, the Marathwada area has suffered extensive damage due to incessant rains, which have submerged villages, cut off roads, and destroyed crops and livelihoods. The Deputy Chief Minister, who personally visited flood-impacted areas, vowed that the government would stand by the farmers in their time of need.

Shinde also used the platform to criticize previous governments for their inadequate response to such crises and lauded the current administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accelerating development with transparency. The rally also marked a strategic political move as Congress youth leader Ankush Kadam, along with many supporters, joined Shiv Sena, strengthening the party ahead of upcoming civic elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

