Netanyahu Faces Pressure Amid Rising Gaza Crisis: An International Tipping Point
The Israel-Hamas war has claimed over 66,000 Palestinian lives, with Netanyahu under pressure to end the offensive. As Trump's 21-point ceasefire plan looms, international moves, including possible EU sanctions and cultural boycotts, intensify. Gaza faces humanitarian catastrophe with over 168,162 injured and famine conditions emerging.
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in the deaths of more than 66,000 Palestinians, as reported by Gaza's Health Ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is about to meet US President Donald Trump amid heavy international pressure, including from key Western allies, to halt the military offensive.
European Union is contemplating sanctions against Israel as a cultural and sports boycott grows. At the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu remained steadfast, stating Israel must 'finish the job'. Trump has been supportive but shows impatience following a failed Israeli strike in Qatar aimed at Hamas leadership.
A ceasefire plan is being considered with the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, planning a diplomatic visit to Cairo. Reports from local hospitals in Gaza highlight extreme conditions with ongoing strikes causing rampant destruction and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis as displacement and famine spread.
