Seychelles Set for High-Stakes Presidential Runoff

The Seychelles presidential election heads to a runoff as no candidate emerged as a clear winner in the first round, according to the electoral commission. Opposition leader Patrick Herminie and incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan will face a decisive second round from October 9 to 11.

In a closely contested race, Herminie garnered 48.8% of the vote, while Ramkalawan secured 46.4%, with neither surpassing the 50% threshold for outright victory. Nearly 82% of registered voters participated in the election held over three days.

The election's outcome will determine whether Ramkalawan can block a comeback by the formerly dominant party. The US party gained a majority in the National Assembly, posing a significant challenge to the current ruling party, LDS, which lags in legislative representation.

