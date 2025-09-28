Seychelles Set for High-Stakes Presidential Runoff
The Seychelles presidential election will see a runoff between opposition leader Patrick Herminie and current President Wavel Ramkalawan after both failed to secure over 50% of the vote. Herminie's party gained a parliamentary majority, while Ramkalawan seeks to prevent a comeback of a previously dominant party.
The Seychelles presidential election heads to a runoff as no candidate emerged as a clear winner in the first round, according to the electoral commission. Opposition leader Patrick Herminie and incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan will face a decisive second round from October 9 to 11.
In a closely contested race, Herminie garnered 48.8% of the vote, while Ramkalawan secured 46.4%, with neither surpassing the 50% threshold for outright victory. Nearly 82% of registered voters participated in the election held over three days.
The election's outcome will determine whether Ramkalawan can block a comeback by the formerly dominant party. The US party gained a majority in the National Assembly, posing a significant challenge to the current ruling party, LDS, which lags in legislative representation.
