Left Menu

Seychelles Set for High-Stakes Presidential Runoff

The Seychelles presidential election will see a runoff between opposition leader Patrick Herminie and current President Wavel Ramkalawan after both failed to secure over 50% of the vote. Herminie's party gained a parliamentary majority, while Ramkalawan seeks to prevent a comeback of a previously dominant party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:51 IST
Seychelles Set for High-Stakes Presidential Runoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Seychelles presidential election heads to a runoff as no candidate emerged as a clear winner in the first round, according to the electoral commission. Opposition leader Patrick Herminie and incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan will face a decisive second round from October 9 to 11.

In a closely contested race, Herminie garnered 48.8% of the vote, while Ramkalawan secured 46.4%, with neither surpassing the 50% threshold for outright victory. Nearly 82% of registered voters participated in the election held over three days.

The election's outcome will determine whether Ramkalawan can block a comeback by the formerly dominant party. The US party gained a majority in the National Assembly, posing a significant challenge to the current ruling party, LDS, which lags in legislative representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India
2
Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

 India
3
BJP Mobilizes Teams for Flood Relief in Karnataka

BJP Mobilizes Teams for Flood Relief in Karnataka

 India
4
Tragic Incident: Middle-Aged Woman Found Dead in Kolkata

Tragic Incident: Middle-Aged Woman Found Dead in Kolkata

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025