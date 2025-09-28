Left Menu

Tragic Karur Stampede Claims 40 Lives Amid Political Rally Chaos

The tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed at least 40 lives. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra condemned the incident, urging accountability from the Tamil Nadu government and rally organizers. Compensation efforts and an inquiry commission have been initiated to investigate and prevent further tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:51 IST
Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating stampede during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for accountability. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra urged the Tamil Nadu authorities to hold those responsible accountable for the tragic loss of life at the crowded venue.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi visited the injured and stressed the importance of adhering to safety protocols at political gatherings. Meanwhile, a one-man inquiry commission has been established to investigate the incident thoroughly. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased, with further support for those injured.

The overcrowding at actor Vijay's rally for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party led to panic and chaos, prompting emergency response measures. Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed immediate relief efforts and pledged further investigation, while rally organizers and political figures have faced scrutiny over safety lapses at the event.

