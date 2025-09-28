Left Menu

Political Tensions Deepen: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Centre over Statehood Promises

Omar Abdullah criticized the central government for not fulfilling promises to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, exacerbating mistrust. This comes in the wake of unrest over statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion. Abdullah emphasized the significance of addressing the aspirations of the people, especially amidst shifting stances toward Ladakhi leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:11 IST
Political Tensions Deepen: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Centre over Statehood Promises
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a strongly worded speech, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused the central government of betraying both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by failing to keep its promises. He blamed the Centre for deepening mistrust through delays in restoring statehood.

Addressing attendees at the launch of journalist Harinder Baweja's book, Abdullah highlighted the government's unfulfilled promises to Ladakh's leaders, specifically pointing out unrealistic assurances like the Sixth Schedule, given the strategic sensitivities of the region.

Recent protests over these issues turned violent, with Abdullah drawing attention to the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk. He underlined the need for the government to honor commitments to restore trust in Jammu and Kashmir's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs in Asia Cup, Echoing 'Operation Sindoor' Success

India Triumphs in Asia Cup, Echoing 'Operation Sindoor' Success

 India
2
Tragedy at the Altar: A Chronicle of Church Shootings in the US

Tragedy at the Altar: A Chronicle of Church Shootings in the US

 United States
3
India Triumphs in Asia Cup Showdown Against Pakistan

India Triumphs in Asia Cup Showdown Against Pakistan

 Global
4
U.S. Postpones Sanctions on Serbia's NIS Oil Company

U.S. Postpones Sanctions on Serbia's NIS Oil Company

 Serbia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025