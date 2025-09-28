Political Tensions Deepen: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Centre over Statehood Promises

In a strongly worded speech, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused the central government of betraying both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by failing to keep its promises. He blamed the Centre for deepening mistrust through delays in restoring statehood.

Addressing attendees at the launch of journalist Harinder Baweja's book, Abdullah highlighted the government's unfulfilled promises to Ladakh's leaders, specifically pointing out unrealistic assurances like the Sixth Schedule, given the strategic sensitivities of the region.

Recent protests over these issues turned violent, with Abdullah drawing attention to the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk. He underlined the need for the government to honor commitments to restore trust in Jammu and Kashmir's governance.

