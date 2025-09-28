Left Menu

Rajeev Verma: Navigating Delhi's Administrative Waters

Rajeev Verma, a senior IAS officer, has been appointed as Delhi's new chief secretary, succeeding Dharmendra. Verma, previously the chief secretary of Chandigarh, will assume charge on October 1. His agenda includes key priorities of the BJP government, focusing on rejuvenating the Yamuna River and developing policy initiatives.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially appointed Rajeev Verma, a seasoned IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, as the new chief secretary of Delhi. Verma, who belongs to the 1992 batch, steps into the role with a rich history of high-profile positions across various sectors.

Verma's immediate predecessor, Dharmendra, retires this month after leading Delhi's administration since September last year. Verma moves to Delhi from Chandigarh where he held the position of chief secretary. His previous experience includes notable roles in Puducherry and significant contributions at both state and central levels.

As he assumes charge, Verma is poised to steer the administrative ship of Delhi, with a clear focus on the BJP government's priorities, such as Yamuna River rejuvenation, the new Excise Policy, and Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, among others.

