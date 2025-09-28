Rajeev Verma: Navigating Delhi's Administrative Waters

The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially appointed Rajeev Verma, a seasoned IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, as the new chief secretary of Delhi. Verma, who belongs to the 1992 batch, steps into the role with a rich history of high-profile positions across various sectors.

Verma's immediate predecessor, Dharmendra, retires this month after leading Delhi's administration since September last year. Verma moves to Delhi from Chandigarh where he held the position of chief secretary. His previous experience includes notable roles in Puducherry and significant contributions at both state and central levels.

As he assumes charge, Verma is poised to steer the administrative ship of Delhi, with a clear focus on the BJP government's priorities, such as Yamuna River rejuvenation, the new Excise Policy, and Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)