Left Menu

Allegations of Identity Fraud Stir Controversy Around Jharkhand MLA

Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer K Ravikumar has ordered an investigation into claims that JMM MLA Dashrath Gagrai used false identity during elections. The complaint, lodged by Lalji Ram Tiu, asserts the MLA is actually his elder brother. Gagrai denies the accusation, labeling it a baseless claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 00:14 IST
Allegations of Identity Fraud Stir Controversy Around Jharkhand MLA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid allegations of identity fraud, Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer K Ravikumar has tasked the Seraikela-Kharsawan deputy commissioner with investigating the claims against JMM MLA Dashrath Gagrai. The MLA faces accusations of using a false identity during elections, as raised by complainant Lalji Ram Tiu.

Lalji Ram Tiu, asserting himself as an ex-serviceman, alleges the current MLA is not the real Dashrath Gagrai but his elder brother, Ramkrishna Gagrai. The formal complaint, backed by an affidavit, was registered on July 28, adding legal weight to the ongoing inquiry.

In response, MLA Dashrath Gagrai has categorically dismissed the allegations, underscoring his compliance in past elections with verifiable documents. Gagrai suggested the complainant habitually levies charges against those in authority, highlighting his own legal troubles.

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs in Asia Cup, Echoing 'Operation Sindoor' Success

India Triumphs in Asia Cup, Echoing 'Operation Sindoor' Success

 India
2
Tragedy at the Altar: A Chronicle of Church Shootings in the US

Tragedy at the Altar: A Chronicle of Church Shootings in the US

 United States
3
India Triumphs in Asia Cup Showdown Against Pakistan

India Triumphs in Asia Cup Showdown Against Pakistan

 Global
4
U.S. Postpones Sanctions on Serbia's NIS Oil Company

U.S. Postpones Sanctions on Serbia's NIS Oil Company

 Serbia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025