Allegations of Identity Fraud Stir Controversy Around Jharkhand MLA

Amid allegations of identity fraud, Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer K Ravikumar has tasked the Seraikela-Kharsawan deputy commissioner with investigating the claims against JMM MLA Dashrath Gagrai. The MLA faces accusations of using a false identity during elections, as raised by complainant Lalji Ram Tiu.

Lalji Ram Tiu, asserting himself as an ex-serviceman, alleges the current MLA is not the real Dashrath Gagrai but his elder brother, Ramkrishna Gagrai. The formal complaint, backed by an affidavit, was registered on July 28, adding legal weight to the ongoing inquiry.

In response, MLA Dashrath Gagrai has categorically dismissed the allegations, underscoring his compliance in past elections with verifiable documents. Gagrai suggested the complainant habitually levies charges against those in authority, highlighting his own legal troubles.