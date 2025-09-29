Left Menu

Forging Alliances: North Korea and China Solidify Relations Against Hegemonism

North Korea and China agreed to strengthen their bilateral relations and counter hegemonism. Three weeks after Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping's summit, North Korean and Chinese foreign ministers met in Beijing, emphasizing strategic communication and mutual cooperation, particularly against the United States' influence in international affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-09-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The foreign ministers of North Korea and China have vowed to deepen their bilateral ties in a move widely seen as a countermeasure against hegemonism, particularly highlighting their resistance against the United States.

The meeting, held in Beijing, comes just weeks after North Korea's Kim Jong Un and China's Xi Jinping pledged mutual support in a summit, further signaling their intentions to fortify alliances.

As geopolitical tensions rise, the display of camaraderie between Kim, Xi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Beijing military parade marks a potential unity against U.S. dominance, though the extent of China's commitment to such a partnership remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

