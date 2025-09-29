The foreign ministers of North Korea and China have vowed to deepen their bilateral ties in a move widely seen as a countermeasure against hegemonism, particularly highlighting their resistance against the United States.

The meeting, held in Beijing, comes just weeks after North Korea's Kim Jong Un and China's Xi Jinping pledged mutual support in a summit, further signaling their intentions to fortify alliances.

As geopolitical tensions rise, the display of camaraderie between Kim, Xi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Beijing military parade marks a potential unity against U.S. dominance, though the extent of China's commitment to such a partnership remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)