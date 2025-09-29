Identity Crisis? Jharkhand MLA Faces Allegations
Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer requested an investigation into allegations against JMM MLA Dashrath Gagrai for using a fake identity during elections. A formal complaint was made by Lalji Ram Tiu, questioning Gagrai's identity. Gagrai dismissed the accusations as baseless, citing the complainant's history of allegations against those in power.
In a political drama unfolding in Jharkhand, the Chief Electoral Officer has initiated an investigation into allegations against JMM MLA Dashrath Gagrai. The controversial claim asserts that Gagrai used a false identity in the elections.
A formal complaint was filed by Lalji Ram Tiu, who raised doubts about Gagrai's identity. Tiu's complaint, supported by an affidavit, accuses Gagrai of impersonating someone else.
Gagrai, speaking to PTI, dismissed the accusations as unfounded and pointed out the complainant's habitual allegations against political figures. The investigation may set a significant precedent if any wrongdoing is found.
