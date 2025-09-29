Stampede Aftermath: Political Reactions and Support for Victims
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contacted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss the Karur stampede. The tragedy claimed 40 lives during a rally led by actor-politician Vijay. Multiple political leaders, including Stalin and Gandhi, have expressed condolences, with financial compensation announced for victims and calls for an independent probe.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding the recent tragedy in Karur. The deadly stampede at a political gathering has drawn significant concern, with Gandhi's call being publicly acknowledged by Stalin as a gesture of empathy and support.
Actor-politician Vijay, at the center of the rally, expressed deep sorrow and faced calls for accountability, even as his party, TVK, petitioned the Madras High Court for a CBI or independent investigation. Vijay announced compensation for the victims' families, amidst rising death toll and ongoing medical care for the injured.
The Karur incident, which claimed 40 lives, also prompted financial assistance announcements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various political parties, highlighting the incident's profound impact on the community and the broader political landscape.
