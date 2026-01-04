Congress Rules Out Alliance with TVK, Firm on DMK Partnership for Tamil Nadu Polls
Girish Chodankar of the Congress confirms the continued alliance with Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, dismissing the possibility of teaming up with Vijay's TVK for the Assembly elections. He emphasized the longstanding relationship with DMK, with seat-sharing talks currently ongoing. Power-sharing demand concerns were also addressed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 08:56 IST
Girish Chodankar, the Congress party's Tamil Nadu in-charge, has ruled out an alliance with Vijay-led TVK, affirming continued ties with the ruling DMK for the upcoming Assembly elections.
During a press briefing, he highlighted the Congress's longstanding relationship with the DMK, with seat-sharing arrangements under negotiation. Chodankar expressed faith in an eventual amicable seat-sharing decision from DMK's leadership.
The viability of power-sharing electoral deals and Congress's strategic intentions were discussed, squashing speculative reports of demands for specific Assembly seats and Cabinet positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
