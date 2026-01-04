Congress Rules Out Alliance with TVK, Firm on DMK Partnership for Tamil Nadu Polls

Girish Chodankar, the Congress party's Tamil Nadu in-charge, has ruled out an alliance with Vijay-led TVK, affirming continued ties with the ruling DMK for the upcoming Assembly elections.

During a press briefing, he highlighted the Congress's longstanding relationship with the DMK, with seat-sharing arrangements under negotiation. Chodankar expressed faith in an eventual amicable seat-sharing decision from DMK's leadership.

The viability of power-sharing electoral deals and Congress's strategic intentions were discussed, squashing speculative reports of demands for specific Assembly seats and Cabinet positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)