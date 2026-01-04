Left Menu

Congress Rules Out Alliance with TVK, Firm on DMK Partnership for Tamil Nadu Polls

Girish Chodankar of the Congress confirms the continued alliance with Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, dismissing the possibility of teaming up with Vijay's TVK for the Assembly elections. He emphasized the longstanding relationship with DMK, with seat-sharing talks currently ongoing. Power-sharing demand concerns were also addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 08:56 IST
Congress Rules Out Alliance with TVK, Firm on DMK Partnership for Tamil Nadu Polls
Girish Chodankar
  • Country:
  • India

Girish Chodankar, the Congress party's Tamil Nadu in-charge, has ruled out an alliance with Vijay-led TVK, affirming continued ties with the ruling DMK for the upcoming Assembly elections.

During a press briefing, he highlighted the Congress's longstanding relationship with the DMK, with seat-sharing arrangements under negotiation. Chodankar expressed faith in an eventual amicable seat-sharing decision from DMK's leadership.

The viability of power-sharing electoral deals and Congress's strategic intentions were discussed, squashing speculative reports of demands for specific Assembly seats and Cabinet positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Electric Vehicles Face Setback Amid GST 2.0

Luxury Electric Vehicles Face Setback Amid GST 2.0

 India
2
Delhi High Court Condemns 'Culture of Adjournments'

Delhi High Court Condemns 'Culture of Adjournments'

 India
3
U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Closure

U.S. Airlines Set to Resume Caribbean Flights After Venezuelan Airspace Clos...

 Global
4
Forgery Scandal: Unmasking the Bail Documents Fiasco

Forgery Scandal: Unmasking the Bail Documents Fiasco

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026