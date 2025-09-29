Left Menu

Moldova's Democratic Choice Embraced by France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot praised Moldova's parliamentary election results, where the pro-European Union ruling party emerged victorious. He emphasized Moldova's commitment to democracy and freedom, despite external interference attempts, and welcomed the country's decision to align closely with Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:48 IST
Jean-Noel Barrot
  • Country:
  • France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot hailed the victory of Moldova's pro-European Union ruling party in the recent parliamentary elections. The results have been seen as a reaffirmation of Moldova's democratic values and its determination to integrate more closely with European ideals.

In a statement shared on the social media network X, Barrot expressed that no attempt at foreign interference could deter a nation's choice for democracy and freedom. His words underscore the importance of Moldova's decision to align its future with Europe amidst external pressures.

Barrot's comments reflect France's supportive stance towards Moldova as it takes strides towards European integration, celebrating the 'sovereign choice' of the Moldovan people to uphold democratic principles and international alignment.

