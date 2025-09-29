Left Menu

Outrage Over Slain Kargil Veteran Amid Ladakh Protests

The Congress condemns the killing of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin, a Kargil War hero, during protests in Ladakh for Sixth Schedule status. Curfew in Leh persists as tensions rise, with Lt Governor reviewing security. The Leh Apex Body leads the statehood push, while activist Sonam Wangchuk is detained.

29-09-2025
  India
  • India

The Congress on Monday expressed outrage over the death of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin, a decorated Kargil War veteran, in Ladakh.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that Tharchin, who had fought at the Siachen Glacier and the 1999 Kargil War, was killed while protesting peacefully for Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. His father also served in the Indian Army.

Curfew continued for the sixth day in Leh as Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta prepared to review the security situation. Tensions intensified following clashes between security forces and protesters demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule extension, led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), resulting in injuries to over 150 people and over 60 arrests.

