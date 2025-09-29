Left Menu

Kerala's Alleged Financial Crisis Sparks Assembly Debate

The Opposition Congress-led UDF has accused the Kerala government of mismanagement, leading to a financial crisis. Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan criticized the state's tax collection efforts and GST growth dip. CPI(M) countered, defending welfare programs, while disputes over treasury handling intensified debates in the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:42 IST
Kerala's Alleged Financial Crisis Sparks Assembly Debate
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala has leveled serious allegations against the state government, blaming it for pushing the region into a financial crisis.

In a session at the state Assembly, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan criticized the government's tax collection inefficiencies and pointed out a significant 2.52 percent dip in GST growth for 2024-25. Kuzhalnadan accused the government of employing 'cunning' economic strategies by restricting project expenses and delaying treasury bill payments.

The accusations triggered a heated debate. While the CPI(M) government, represented by legislator P Nandakumar, refuted the claims, asserting no welfare programs had been compromised, Kuzhalnadan argued that poor financial management by the state contributed significantly to the issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

 India
2
India's Industrial Production grows 4 per cent in August: Govt data.

India's Industrial Production grows 4 per cent in August: Govt data.

 Global
3
Om Metallogic Gears Up for Rs. 22.35 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

Om Metallogic Gears Up for Rs. 22.35 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

 India
4
Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025