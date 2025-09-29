Kerala's Alleged Financial Crisis Sparks Assembly Debate

The Opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala has leveled serious allegations against the state government, blaming it for pushing the region into a financial crisis.

In a session at the state Assembly, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan criticized the government's tax collection inefficiencies and pointed out a significant 2.52 percent dip in GST growth for 2024-25. Kuzhalnadan accused the government of employing 'cunning' economic strategies by restricting project expenses and delaying treasury bill payments.

The accusations triggered a heated debate. While the CPI(M) government, represented by legislator P Nandakumar, refuted the claims, asserting no welfare programs had been compromised, Kuzhalnadan argued that poor financial management by the state contributed significantly to the issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)