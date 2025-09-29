Kerala's Alleged Financial Crisis Sparks Assembly Debate
The Opposition Congress-led UDF has accused the Kerala government of mismanagement, leading to a financial crisis. Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan criticized the state's tax collection efforts and GST growth dip. CPI(M) countered, defending welfare programs, while disputes over treasury handling intensified debates in the Assembly.
The Opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala has leveled serious allegations against the state government, blaming it for pushing the region into a financial crisis.
In a session at the state Assembly, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan criticized the government's tax collection inefficiencies and pointed out a significant 2.52 percent dip in GST growth for 2024-25. Kuzhalnadan accused the government of employing 'cunning' economic strategies by restricting project expenses and delaying treasury bill payments.
The accusations triggered a heated debate. While the CPI(M) government, represented by legislator P Nandakumar, refuted the claims, asserting no welfare programs had been compromised, Kuzhalnadan argued that poor financial management by the state contributed significantly to the issues.
