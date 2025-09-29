Left Menu

Congress Steers Clear of Controversial Parliament Committee

The Congress party plans to boycott a joint parliamentary committee formed to examine three controversial bills aimed at removing top governmental officials accused and arrested for over 30 days. Several opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, oppose the bills, deeming them unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:52 IST
In a significant political move, the Congress party has decided not to participate in the joint parliamentary committee tasked with scrutinizing three contentious bills aimed at removing top government officials arrested for over 30 consecutive days. Party sources indicated this decision would soon be communicated to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Aam Aadmi Party have already declared their refusal to join the committee. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is leaning towards forming a united opposition, with several parties still withholding their official stance but displaying reluctance to participate.

Despite Home Minister Amit Shah introducing the controversial bills during the Monsoon Session, which promised rigorous scrutiny by the joint committee, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla noted that no party has yet formally written to him about a boycott. The opposition maintains that these bills, targeting the prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers, are unconstitutional and skewed against leaders in power across various states.

