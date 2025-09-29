BJD Kicks Off Month-Long Yatra to Expose BJP's Failures in Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to embark on a one-month-long yatra starting October 9, targeting the purported inefficiencies and governance failures of the BJP in Odisha. This annual 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' aims to highlight issues all over the state's constituencies, blocks, and panchayats until November 9.

The decision to launch the rally on Gopabandhu Jayanti was influenced by the overlap of Dussehra festivities on October 2 this year. According to BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra, the campaign will spotlight how the BJP government has faltered in law and order, women's security, and welfare initiatives.

Pramila Mallik, another senior BJD leader, accused the BJP of superficial changes, such as renaming schemes and painting buildings saffron, while also opening numerous liquor outlets. The BJD will amplify its protest, pointing out the plight of farmers and dilution of democratic powers at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)