Left Menu

BJD Kicks Off Month-Long Yatra to Expose BJP's Failures in Odisha

The BJD is launching a month-long 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' on October 9 to raise awareness of the BJP's alleged governance failures in Odisha. The campaign will span all constituencies, criticizing the BJP's inability to ensure law and order and its failure to deliver on promises like an alcohol-free state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:01 IST
BJD Kicks Off Month-Long Yatra to Expose BJP's Failures in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to embark on a one-month-long yatra starting October 9, targeting the purported inefficiencies and governance failures of the BJP in Odisha. This annual 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' aims to highlight issues all over the state's constituencies, blocks, and panchayats until November 9.

The decision to launch the rally on Gopabandhu Jayanti was influenced by the overlap of Dussehra festivities on October 2 this year. According to BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra, the campaign will spotlight how the BJP government has faltered in law and order, women's security, and welfare initiatives.

Pramila Mallik, another senior BJD leader, accused the BJP of superficial changes, such as renaming schemes and painting buildings saffron, while also opening numerous liquor outlets. The BJD will amplify its protest, pointing out the plight of farmers and dilution of democratic powers at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

 India
2
India's Industrial Production grows 4 per cent in August: Govt data.

India's Industrial Production grows 4 per cent in August: Govt data.

 Global
3
Om Metallogic Gears Up for Rs. 22.35 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

Om Metallogic Gears Up for Rs. 22.35 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

 India
4
Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025