Swadeshi Movement Powers BJP's Nationwide Campaign

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary highlights Swadeshi's pivotal role in India's freedom struggle and its revival through the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat and Har Ghar Swadeshi' campaign. This 90-day nationwide initiative aims to make India a developed nation by 2047, focusing on self-reliance and farmer empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has emphasized the importance of the Swadeshi movement, noting its integral role in India's freedom struggle. Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Chaudhary linked Swadeshi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India.

Chaudhary announced a 90-day nationwide campaign titled 'Atmanirbhar Bharat and Har Ghar Swadeshi,' running from September 25 to December 25. This initiative aims to turn the Swadeshi movement into a mass movement, with over 1,000 fairs and 500 pledge caravans to promote self-reliance.

The campaign also highlights the vital role of farmers and government schemes in achieving self-reliance, positioning India on the path to becoming a global leader under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

