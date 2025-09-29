Guinea Prepares for First Presidential Election Since 2021 Coup

Guinea is set to hold its first presidential election since the 2021 coup by General Mamadi Doumbouya. The election, announced for December 28, follows the Supreme Court's validation of a referendum allowing Doumbouya to potentially run for president.

Despite earlier commitments to a democratic transition by December 2024, the ruling junta's inability to meet the timeline has led to significant unrest. Protests erupted in the capital, Conakry, as citizens voiced their dissatisfaction over the delays.

Doumbouya, who previously declared he would not seek the presidency, might reconsider his stance given the new draft constitution, which allows junta members to enter the race and extends the presidential term limits.