China's Leadership Conclave: Navigating Tariffs, TikTok, and Trade

China's Communist Party holds its annual conclave to tackle economic slowdowns and geopolitical tensions. Key discussions focus on the new Five-Year Plan, US-China trade relations, TikTok, and the aftermath of the SCO summit. Significant political dialogue occurs between global leaders, including Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:47 IST
The ruling Communist Party of China is set to convene its annual leadership conclave this October, focusing on the new Five-Year Plan and addressing economic challenges, partly induced by US President Donald Trump's tariff measures and control attempts over TikTok.

The leadership council, comprising 370 senior members, will also deliberate on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit results, which saw participation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other significant figures.

The session in Beijing from October 20-23 will be pivotal in formulating the country's near-future economic and social strategy while addressing China's ongoing geopolitical tensions with the US.

