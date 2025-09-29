Reeves Stresses Fiscal Discipline Amid Global Challenges
British finance minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the importance of maintaining market confidence and fiscal discipline, warning against unchecked spending. Speaking at the Labour party conference, she highlighted the challenges posed by global factors and committed to safeguarding public trust by avoiding financial risks.
British finance minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the critical need to maintain market confidence, asserting that excessive spending could undermine it. Her comments come amid calls from colleagues for a relaxation of fiscal rules.
Addressing the Labour party conference in Liverpool, Reeves acknowledged the severe global challenges facing the country, coupled with the lasting impacts of previous economic policies.
Reeves reiterated her commitment to making responsible financial choices, assuring that she would not jeopardize public trust by taking undue risks with the British economy.
