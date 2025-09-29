Digital Criticism Sparks Legal Action in Tripura
Tripura Police have initiated legal proceedings against a digital content creator over alleged derogatory comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This incident followed criticism regarding the Prime Minister’s recent temple visit. Two separate complaints were filed against the creator by political groups, leading to ongoing investigations.
Tripura Police have registered a case against a digital content creator accused of making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, officials confirmed on Monday.
Madhabi Biswas, from Pratapgarh under East Agartala police jurisdiction, reportedly criticized the Prime Minister's visit to the Maa Tripura Sundari temple on September 22, posting a video questioning the necessity and public expenditure for the visit during Navratri.
The video, posted on September 25, alleged misuse of public funds for a brief temple visit. As the video gained attention, Yuva Morcha leader Rahul Bhattacharjee filed a complaint, which subsequently led to a police investigation. A second complaint by Mohila Morcha (BJP) was lodged at West Agartala police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
