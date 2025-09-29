Trump and Netanyahu: Pursuing Peace Amid Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump played host to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday for significant discussions focused on securing Netanyahu's support for a peace proposal aimed at concluding the almost two-year conflict in Gaza. This comes as Israel witnesses increasing international isolation.

In Netanyahu's fourth visit since Trump resumed office in January, the Israeli leader aimed to reinforce his nation's pivotal alliance after a wave of Western leaders endorsed Palestinian statehood last week, directly challenging the stance of both the U.S. and Israel. Trump, who condemned such recognition as rewarding Hamas, sought Netanyahu's backing to implement a framework designed to end hostilities in the Palestinian territory and secure the freedom of remaining hostages held by militants.

The meeting signified a heightened diplomatic endeavor by Trump, who promised during his 2024 electoral campaign to swiftly resolve the conflict. Despite frequent assertions of progress, a resolution has yet to be realized. The administration presented a 21-point peace plan to partners in the Arab and Muslim world during last week's U.N. General Assembly. Trump's prime goal on Monday was to bridge outstanding differences with Netanyahu amid ongoing Israeli offensives in Gaza, underscoring his commitment to eliminate Hamas strongholds.

