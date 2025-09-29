Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Talks on Gaza War Resolution

President Donald Trump received Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for pivotal talks centered on achieving a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. These discussions come at a time when Israel is facing increasing international isolation and internal political friction.

Trump, sustaining his traditional support for Netanyahu, expressed confidence in reaching a favorable deal to cease the hostilities. The discussions involved a proposal featuring an immediate ceasefire, release of hostages, and phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Trump's approach, while dismissing the expulsion of Palestinians, envisions the end of Hamas rule and preparation for an international security force's governance in the region. This plan aims to stabilize Gaza post-conflict, with subsequent handover of authority to a reformed Palestinian leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)