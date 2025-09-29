Tushar Gandhi Leads Historic 'Samvidhan Satyagraha' March

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, launched the 'Samvidhan Satyagraha' foot march from Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi, emphasizing public dissatisfaction and the need to protect the Constitution and fundamental rights.

Joined by civil society, Congress leaders, and workers, the march highlights a protest for democratic values and is set to conclude at the Sevagram Ashram in Wardha on Gandhi Jayanti.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, accompanying the march, criticized the RSS ideology, reiterating Gandhi's principles of social justice, truth, and non-violence, as they prepare to depart from Butibori for Wardha.

(With inputs from agencies.)