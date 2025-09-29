Left Menu

Tushar Gandhi Leads Historic 'Samvidhan Satyagraha' March

Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, initiated the 'Samvidhan Satyagraha' march from Nagpur to Wardha to defend the Constitution and citizens' rights. Joined by Congress members and civil society, the march is both a protest and tribute, ending at Sevagram Ashram on Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, launched the 'Samvidhan Satyagraha' foot march from Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi, emphasizing public dissatisfaction and the need to protect the Constitution and fundamental rights.

Joined by civil society, Congress leaders, and workers, the march highlights a protest for democratic values and is set to conclude at the Sevagram Ashram in Wardha on Gandhi Jayanti.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, accompanying the march, criticized the RSS ideology, reiterating Gandhi's principles of social justice, truth, and non-violence, as they prepare to depart from Butibori for Wardha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

