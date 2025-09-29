Madagascar Protests: Unyielding Youth Demand Change Amid Tragedy
Youth-led protests in Madagascar have led to unrest resulting in at least 22 deaths. Demonstrations sparked by water and power shortages met a violent response from security forces and separate violence by unrelated gangs. Over 100 individuals sustained injuries amid parallels with protests in Nepal and Kenya.
The Indian Ocean island of Madagascar has been rocked by youth-led protests over the past few days, leading to the deaths of at least 22 individuals. Sparked by widespread water and power cuts, the demonstrations have seen a severe backlash from security forces, according to the United Nations' human rights office.
The protests are part of a wider trend of Generation Z-led anti-government actions, closely mirroring recent protests in Nepal and Kenya. Over 100 people have been injured in the violent clashes.
The fatalities not only resulted from actions by security forces but also from unrelated violence and looting by gangs. The UN rights office has highlighted this dual threat as a significant concern in the ongoing unrest in Madagascar.
