Madagascar Protests: Unyielding Youth Demand Change Amid Tragedy

The Indian Ocean island of Madagascar has been rocked by youth-led protests over the past few days, leading to the deaths of at least 22 individuals. Sparked by widespread water and power cuts, the demonstrations have seen a severe backlash from security forces, according to the United Nations' human rights office.

The protests are part of a wider trend of Generation Z-led anti-government actions, closely mirroring recent protests in Nepal and Kenya. Over 100 people have been injured in the violent clashes.

The fatalities not only resulted from actions by security forces but also from unrelated violence and looting by gangs. The UN rights office has highlighted this dual threat as a significant concern in the ongoing unrest in Madagascar.

(With inputs from agencies.)