U.S. Justice Department Targets Pro-Palestinian Protests at Synagogue

The U.S. Justice Department has taken legal action against pro-Palestinian organizations, citing them for allegedly intimidating Jewish worshipers during a November protest at a New Jersey synagogue.

The protest escalated into violence and disruption, with demonstrators reportedly assaulting worshippers and using vuvuzelas to create unrest.

This case marks a novel application of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, traditionally used for abortion clinic access, to protect religious worship. It highlights the Trump administration's broader approach to protests concerning Israel and Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)