U.S. Justice Department Targets Pro-Palestinian Protests at Synagogue
The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against pro-Palestinian groups for allegedly intimidating Jewish worshipers during a protest at a New Jersey synagogue. The case, using the FACE Act, marks the first time the law is applied to religious worship interference, rather than reproductive health centers.
30-09-2025
The U.S. Justice Department has taken legal action against pro-Palestinian organizations, citing them for allegedly intimidating Jewish worshipers during a November protest at a New Jersey synagogue.
The protest escalated into violence and disruption, with demonstrators reportedly assaulting worshippers and using vuvuzelas to create unrest.
This case marks a novel application of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, traditionally used for abortion clinic access, to protect religious worship. It highlights the Trump administration's broader approach to protests concerning Israel and Palestine.
