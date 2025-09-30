Madagascar's Political Turmoil: Protests Spur Government Overhaul
Madagascar is rocked by deadly protests against water and electricity shortages, prompting President Andry Rajoelina to sack the prime minister and cabinet. The unrest, largely led by youth, results in 22 deaths and calls for government overhaul. Security forces' violent response escalates tensions, attracting international attention.
- Country:
- Madagascar
The Indian Ocean island of Madagascar is grappling with a severe political crisis as President Andry Rajoelina dismissed his prime minister and the entire government. This drastic move comes in response to deadly protests over persistent electricity and water shortages.
In a televised address, Rajoelina announced that Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and his government would remain temporarily until a new administration takes shape. The announcement was triggered by youth-led demonstrations demanding both Ntsay's and Rajoelina's resignations.
The protests, which began peacefully last Thursday, turned violent, resulting in 22 casualties as confirmed by the U.N.'s human rights office. The violence has been exacerbated by a stern crackdown from security forces, further intensifying the public's demands for political change.
