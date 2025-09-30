Trump Suggests Iran Joining the Abraham Accords

In a bold statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Iran could join the Abraham Accords—a landmark peace deal fostered during his administration—potentially normalizing relations between Israel and yet another Muslim-majority nation.

The comment came during a press conference held at the White House, where Trump stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He expressed confidence that Iran may be open to joining the accords.

"Who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there," Trump said, highlighting his continued belief in diplomatic possibilities with the Middle Eastern nation.