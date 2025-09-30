Trump Urges Palestinian Action for Peace Deal

On Monday, President Donald Trump urged Palestinians to embrace a peace deal with Israel, emphasizing the importance of taking responsibility for their future. Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, spoke on the need for reforms to ensure lasting peace.

The U.S. leader insisted that the opportunity for a stable future was contingent on Palestinian action. 'There are many Palestinians who wish to live in peace,' Trump articulated, rallying the Palestinian Authority to address necessary reforms.

Trump highlighted that failure to enact proposed reforms would leave the Palestinians at a loss. 'If the Palestinian Authority does not complete the reforms that I laid out... they'll have only themselves to blame,' he concluded, stressing the urgency of action.

