Trump Urges Hamas to Accept Peace Proposal

In a bold move towards peace in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a 20-point proposal designed to address the future of Gaza. The proposal, crafted in collaboration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeks to bring stability to the region by involving Palestinian militant group Hamas.

During a press conference at the White House on Monday, President Trump emphasized the importance of Hamas's cooperation. He stated, "We're not quite finished. We have to get Hamas, but I think they're going to be able to do that." This remark underscores the administration's confidence in the possibility of negotiating peace.

The proposal marks a significant step in U.S.-Middle East diplomacy, as Trump urges Hamas to accept the terms outlined. The administration believes that with strategic collaboration, the plan could pave the way for lasting peace in Gaza.