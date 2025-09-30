Uncertain Future for AGOA Under Trump Administration: One-Year Extension Proposed

The Trump administration has expressed support for a one-year extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a key trade initiative with sub-Saharan Africa, according to a White House official. The act, initially passed in 2000 to facilitate duty-free access to the U.S. market for thousands of products, is set to expire soon.

Despite bipartisan backing, AGOA's future renewal appears uncertain, with its only viable legislative option being attachment to a stopgap funding bill aimed at maintaining government operations. African governments and investors have been actively lobbying for an extension following unsuccessful attempts to secure a longer-term renewal.

AGOA has supported numerous jobs across more than 30 eligible countries, but its effectiveness has been undermined by Trump's tariffs, which imposed import taxes of 10% to 30% on goods previously benefiting from duty-free status under AGOA.

(With inputs from agencies.)