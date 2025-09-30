Starmer's Call to Action: Rebuilding and Uniting Britain
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges Labour unity at the annual conference, emphasizing a 'fight for the soul of our country.' He addresses challenges from populist Reform UK and decisions on tax issues, while focusing on raising living standards to reclaim the party's traditional electoral base.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to rally his Labour Party for unity amidst a challenging political climate. As he heads into the party's annual conference in Liverpool, Starmer underscores the importance of what he calls a 'fight for the soul of our country.'
Facing rising competition from Nigel Farage's Reform UK, Starmer aims to outline a strategic response. Critical decisions loom on the horizon, including potential tax hikes to address a fiscal shortfall, sparking internal debate over the party's economic stance.
Starmer pledges to raise living standards and restore the party's appeal to its working-class roots. As he addresses taxation and fiscal policies, he warns of tough choices ahead, likening the current political struggle to post-war rebuilding efforts in Britain.
(With inputs from agencies.)