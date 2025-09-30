Starmer Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer supports U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to end the Gaza conflict. Starmer urges all parties to collaborate with the U.S. to finalize the peace deal, calling on Hamas to disarm and release hostages, promoting harmony and reducing suffering in the region.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his support for efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to broker peace in Gaza.
Speaking on Monday, Starmer urged all involved parties to collaborate with the U.S. Administration to bring the proposed agreement to fruition. He emphasized the importance of comprehensive engagement to resolve the ongoing conflict.
In a direct appeal, Starmer called on Hamas to accept the plan, lay down their arms, and release any remaining hostages, highlighting the potential for significantly reducing misery in the region.
