Starmer Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his support for efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to broker peace in Gaza.

Speaking on Monday, Starmer urged all involved parties to collaborate with the U.S. Administration to bring the proposed agreement to fruition. He emphasized the importance of comprehensive engagement to resolve the ongoing conflict.

In a direct appeal, Starmer called on Hamas to accept the plan, lay down their arms, and release any remaining hostages, highlighting the potential for significantly reducing misery in the region.